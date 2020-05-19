Brunswick Academy faculty and staff work to keep in contact with students and educate them throughout COVID-19.
Brittney Weidman, head of school at Brunswick Academy, said all students receive education through distancing means including Google Classroom, Zoom Video Communications, other videos, and printed work sent to students homes or available for pickup.
Teachers film or voice record instruction from their homes. Some teachers created private social media groups to help students feel connected to their peers, which is important for the social aspect of the school setting.
“The kindergarten teacher, she calls each one of her students twice a week to do math and reading lessons,” Weidman said.
Brunswick Academy’s business offices open every Monday so families can turn in paperwork and the administration can meet often while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Faculty work to ensure the safety of faculty, students and families during student and teacher check-out, as well as health and safety plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Protecting the community from COVID-19 is bigger than education.
“While I am proud of the effort and ingenuity shown by our faculty and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the day that we can come together on campus again,” Weidman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.