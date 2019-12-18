For nearly a month, the Greensville Emporia Complete Count Committee has been developing a strategy to ensure the counting of all Emporia-Greensville residents for the 2020 Census.
The majority of citizens get counted in the early stages through mail or online. Still, not all residents get accounted for during the early stages in March and April. Some people ignore the questionnaire. Others end up entirely missed — enter enumerators.
Enumerators travel to households to collect information for the Census count. They also seek more difficult populations to count to complete an accurate number of people in the community. Hard to count populations are seniors, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, African Americans, non-English speaking residents, and immigrants.
Shirley Gilliam, of the U.S. Census Bureau, said the bureau wants to hire 28 enumerators to handle the City of Emporia, and another 46 to comb the county. So far, 26 people have applied to cover Emporia. Twenty-four people have applied for enumerator positions to count county residents.
A Census enumerator is a federal position that pays $15 an hour and 58 cents per mile. Enumerators work anywhere from 10 to 40 hours a week, and the job lasts about a month. A few Census workers are asked to stay on for a longer-term. People applying must be at least 18 and pass a federal background check. Gilliam said U.S. citizenship is a requirement for Census workers. Though under a few circumstances, non-citizen legal residents get hired for circumstances of covering areas with a language barrier.
Why is it critical to have an accurate count? Federal and state allocated revenue to communities are determined by the number of residents. Up to $2,000 annually is lost to a community for an uncounted resident. Election districts are drawn based on population. Nationally electoral votes are allotted based on the number of residents in each state.
To apply for a position as an enumerator for the 2020 Census, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
