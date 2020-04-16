U.S. Senators are calling for funding in any future COVID-19 relief packages to support local journalism and media. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner recently signed on to a letter that was sent to Senate leadership and the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.
The effort to seek specific targeted stimulus relief for local journalism was coordinated by several national press associations with support from the Virginia Press Association and other state associations.
In the letter, senators warned leaders that regional and local news outlets could be devastated because of plummeting ad revenues and profits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when their communities have grown more reliant on their reporting during the crisis.
“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news media even more critical,” wrote the senators. “Some of the most important guidance for families and business during this crisis has been highly localized.”
They cited the fact that local journalism has provided their communities with answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation and shelter-in-place orders.
“During this unprecedented health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes lifesaving information.
Several Virginia dailies and weeklies have acted over the past few weeks to reduce costs, including furloughing staff and implementing pay reductions.
“Local journalists have proven themselves to be valiant first responders during this pandemic, exposing themselves to a dangerous virus in order to get the story to the people,” PEN America’s Washington Director Thomas O. Melia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.