RICHMOND - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced today the receipt of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Awards received under this grant program help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. These awards will fund mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.
“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and man-made threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management, Curtis C. Brown.
VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA and the state may provide matching funds for these grants.
