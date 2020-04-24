Sixteen hundred Virginia COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged.
COVID-19 numbers in Virginia still rise, but the growth rate is slowing. COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain consistent.
To get back to work, Virginia needs hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 tests to decline for 14 days, PPE supplies need to be sustained, and there must be enough capacity in Virginia hospitals and intensive care units for 14 days.
“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive and isolating these individuals,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Former Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Remley said Virginia is moving from testing priority one group people, health care workers and hospitalized people, to people most at risk, including people with chronic disease, women, babies born to mothers with COVID-19, and the uninsured and underinsured. They will test asymptomatic people next.
Once positive cases decrease, there is more testing and tracing, more PPE, and steady use of hospital beds, Virginia can move to phase one of easing stay-at-home restrictions. Phase one will still include social distancing, teleworking, and face coverings.
A small work group made of Virginia businesses will be used to find the right way to ease restrictions.
“I am as eager as anyone to move into the time where we can ease some of these restrictions, but we must do so in a safe manner,” Northam said.
Virginia needs everyone to continue taking actions to keep themselves and others safe.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said there are 11,594 cases of COVID-19 and 410 total deaths in the last reporting period.
