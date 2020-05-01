Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate for all public schools to close for the remainder of the academic year created a situation where school divisions are using alternative methods to keep students academically engaged.
Greensville County Public Schools began virtual learning opportunities for all students on Monday, April 13. Teachers are providing instructions via Google Classroom to ensure that all students continue learning. Before the virtual learning, hard copies of education materials had been provided. Students who were on track for graduation and to be promoted at the time of the closure will graduate and advance to the next grade. For students who have not met the requirements, teachers are willing to work with them providing resources that will allow completion of the prerequisite. Please reach out to your teachers and principals for additional information.
GCPS reached out to families without an electronic device in their homes, such as a laptop, computer, or iPad, and did their best to provide Chromebooks (one per household) so that students may complete their work. Hotspots that will provide connectivity to the internet have been purchased and will be placed in strategic areas throughout the county to provide better access for families. It is important to remember how crucial it is that our students remain engaged in an academic learning environment to prevent regression in learning. When school reopens, staff will continue working with students to address missing educational content resulting from the mandated school closure. The goal is to do no harm to students during this time.
GCPS is committed to providing meals for students during the closure. Exposure to COVID19 caused the division to temporarily suspend meal service. We are thankful to the many community members who stepped in to provide meals for our students over the past weeks. We sincerely regret there has been a lapse in meals due to situations beyond our control. The GCPS Food Nutrition department is working diligently with the Department of Education to resume meal services as soon as possible. Parents will be notified of locations when all plans are finalized.
A Frequently Asked Question document is on the division’s website. If you have questions, please call (434) 634-3748 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email your child’s principal.
This is a dramatic life-altering experience for people all over the world. The Greensville Public School System understands that regardless of the unexpected challenges COVID19 has created, our goal continues to be that our children be afforded an excellent, well-rounded education of equality and equity. We are committed to bringing that to fruition.
“There are times when life presents something like a beautiful rose bush full of thorns,” School Board Chair Marva Dunn said. “The key to unlocking the door to success when that happens is learning to pick those beautiful roses without getting exhaustively pricked by the thorns.”
GCPS will not be overcome by the thorns created by COVID19. Our staff has already demonstrated their dedication to the children starting with the day they went beyond the call of duty and personally delivered packages of educational materials to the students.
The members of the school board are so grateful for how our staff has adapted and navigated through these uncharted times. Our sincere thanks to the superintendent, administrators, department chairpersons, teachers, paraprofessionals, transportation staff, food service, maintenance, janitors, office staff, resource officers, coaches, all the school board office staff and anyone that is not named who contributed to our efforts during this pandemic for all your hard. Together we can make it happen!
