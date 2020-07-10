Each year, the CMH Auxiliary holds an awards banquet but because of COVID-19 that was cancelled this year.
A short ceremony in front of the hospital is where the awards presentation took place and the Lou Saunders Award of Excellence, the Auxiliary’s highest honor, was awarded to Charlene Gray.
The Lou Saunders award was established in 2010 and named after longtime CMH Auxiliary volunteer, Lou Saunders.
Gray is a previous Auxiliary president and recently served on the Auxiliary Executive Committee as the First vice president. Gray joined the CMH Auxiliary in 2005 and has logged more than 9,698 hours of service. Other volunteers nominated this year for the award were Nancy Bradshaw and Larry Minter.
