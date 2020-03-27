As part of our ongoing effort to help our patients and communities manage the impact
of COVID-19, Bon Secours has suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and
billing. This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which
is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality
care, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, if a patient receives
treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time of
service.
Bon Secours will bill insurance but will suspend patient statements until we
finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal
governments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.