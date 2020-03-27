-

As part of our ongoing effort to help our patients and communities manage the impact

of COVID-19, Bon Secours has suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and

billing. This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which

is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality

care, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, if a patient receives

treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time of

service.

Bon Secours will bill insurance but will suspend patient statements until we

finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal

governments.