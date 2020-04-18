Charlottesville music education experts, Mike and Mary Anderson of My Music Starts Here, are sharing a free spring free music program designed for children ages 3-7 who are at home and weathering this difficult time.
Parents, teachers, and caregivers can access the Spring 2020 Music Program for free at the My Music Starts Here website - https://www.mymusicstartshere.com/spring-2020-free-program/.
“Mike and I know other parents and teachers are looking for positive ways to engage with their kiddos during this stressful time,” said Mary Anderson, co-founder of My Music Starts Here. “Our Spring 2020 Free Music Program is designed specifically to engage young children with music in a way that’s healthy for their brain development and brings a sense of joy and fun.”
My Music Starts Here’s Spring 2020 Free Music Program consists of a variety of easy-to-use, best practices music education playlists - including Circle Time which replicates your child’s morning circle time at school; Music for Mindfulness for those moments when both parent and child need some calm and quiet, and Favorite Songs for listening or singing along with your children.
“We create our music programs so they can be used with or without adult guidance for the child,” said Mary. “Either way, your child’s brain is getting stronger by being an active music-maker, all while playing and having fun.”
To help get started, My Music Starts Here has created both Teacher and Parent Guides and offers weekly e-mail tips and support. Just visit the website to get started at https://www.mymusicstartshere.com/spring-2020-free-program/.
Based in Charlottesville, My Music Starts Here features more than 200 short videos of Mary and Mike teaching songs, poems, steady beat activities, and dances – both child-centered and teacher-centered – accompanied by sample integration plans.
Also, pre-school teacher education videos train the teacher in the best practices and how to implement them effectively. This includes carefully curated audio playlists of appropriate music for young children (classical, folk, and jazz).
