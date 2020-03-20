“Choral Classics in the Countryside” will be performed by the 45-voice Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) Chorus on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville, and on Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. at South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin St., South Hill.
The SVCC Chorus is partially supported by the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the Southside Virginia Community College, and the Southside Virginia Community College Foundation.
“Choral Classics in the Countryside” will include: “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson (1940); “Long Time Ago”(1950) by Aaron Copland; “Elijah Rock”(1955) by Jester Hairston; and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” (1716) by Johann Sebastian Bach; and the choruses, “Glory to God”, “Lift Up Your Heads” and “Hallelujah” from Messiah (1741) by George Frederick Handel.
Classics from the 21st century include: “The Rose”(2018) by Norwegian composer, Ola Gjeilo; “Lullaby”(2012) by Daniel Elder; and a very special “Choral Reflection on Amazing Grace”(2002) by Roger Ames, written as a reflection on the incredible human calamity of the World Trade Center and dedicated to the children who survived this tragedy of the lost victims of 9-11.
You will also hear familiar tunes: “Over the Rainbow”, “It Might as Well Be Spring,” and a medley of Traditional Spirituals by Mark Hayes.
Using the full assembly of voices and instruments, the program will close with “How Can I Keep from Singing?” arranged by Gwyneth Walker.
Joining the SVCC Chorus for “Choral Classics in the Countryside” will be talented instrumentalists from around Southside Virginia. Brass players will include Ricky Allgood from Chase City, Robert Bradshaw from Bracey, on trombone, and additional trumpeters, Larry Way from Kenbridge and Michael Chafatelli from Scottsburg.
Instrumentalists will include Dee Pinnell from Boydton on the flute and piccolo; Rev. Brian Siegel from South Hill on string bass; two professional oboists and a beautiful string quartet from the Richmond area; including Ulysses Kirksey (cellist) director of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. Singers in the SVCC Chorus are from Kenbridge, Alberta, Chase City, Henderson, NC, Farmville, South Hill, Bracey, Buffalo Junction, Clarksville, Union Level, LaCrosse, Boydton. Carol Henderson of Buffalo Junction directs the 45-voice chorus, accompanied on the piano by Sally Tharrington from Boydton, and performance assistance on piano by Sue Palmer of Kenbridge.
Please look forward to attending the SVCC Chorus spring 2020 concert, “Choral Classics in the Countryside”, on April 18 in and April 19. For more information, please contact Carol Henderson at carol.henderson60@gmail.com
