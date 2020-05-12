COVID-19 statistics and materials for Greensville County were presented at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting May 4.
The Crater Health District ESF8 Daily Briefing Report showed that as of 2 p.m. May 4, Emporia has 49 reported cases of COVID-19 and Greensville County has 46. There are 10 total deaths.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management report said there are 19,492 positive COVID-19 cases and 684 deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Greensville County posts new COVID-19 information on its webpage almost daily. People can also look at the Virginia Department of Health or the CDC’s websites to get information.
“That information is out there, and I encourage the citizens to empower themselves with that information,” Greensville County Program Coordinator Reggie Owens said.
Greensville County and the Crater Health District currently work together to set criteria for COVID-19 testing. They want to serve the uninsured, underinsured, and people showing COVID-19 symptoms. Testing will start sometime in May and probably be held in the back of the Golden Leaf Commons.
Owens said if Greensville County citizens are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 they should stay home and contact their health care provider. People should contact their health care provider if they have trouble breathing, pain or pressure in their chest, confusion, bluish lips or face, and a fever of 100.4 degrees. Coughing or excessive sneezing may accompany these symptoms. Many people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms.
Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water. If soap and water is not an option, use hand sanitizer. Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and stay 6 feet apart from people. Wearing a mask is optional. If people feel comfortable wearing a mask around others, do.
Owens knows people are antsy sitting in their homes, but if people drop their guard too quickly there will be a second wave.
“If we drop our guard now, there’s a good chance that second wave is going to be a lot greater than what we thought,” Owens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.