The Greensville County School Board announced a vacancy on Sept. 14. The vacancy was left by Alexis Jones, who had served as the representative for the Nottoway District since 2015.
The interim School Board member selected will serve until a Special Election is held to permanently fill the position.
Applicants to the position must meet requirements of the Code of Virginia for School Board membership including, at the time of their appointment or election, the applicant must be a qualified voter and bonefide resident of the district they represent. If at any time a Board member does not meet these qualifications, they shall be deemed to have vacated their position on the board. A School Board member cannot hold an incompatible dual office while they are an employee of the Board.
Interested applications should submit or deliver a letter of interest to Mr. Jason Rook at 105 Ruffin Street, Emporia, VA 23847.
Letters must be received before close of business on Sept. 28. Applicants must include their address of current residence, email address and phone number in their letter of interest.
