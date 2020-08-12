Week after week ecstatic citizens of Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities watched as Emporia's own, MarQuis Harris survived on BET's "Sunday Best" gospel singing competition.
In February, auditions for the network's 10th season of Sunday Best narrowed the field to 20 performers to kick off the season premiere on July 5 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Harris, 25, was one of the 20 to make the cut.
Week after week, contestants were eliminated from the competition. Still, Harris survived until Sunday, Aug. 9., when he was eliminated as one of five remaining contestants. Only three moved on.
"Unfortunately, my Sunday Best journey has ended at the top 5," Harris said on Facebook. "It has truly been an outstanding experience meeting the crew, the other contestants, and the judges. Everytime I would perform seemed like a closer view towards my dream."
It was a dream fans of Harris, new and old, lived vicariously through him as he showcased his booming voice week after week before a national audience. In late July, Harris displayed his talents in a parade through the City of Emporia. People lined the streets to listen to Harris belt out gospel numbers from the back of a towed trailer.
The Berean Light Ministries church member saw "Sunday Best" run throughout the summer end in the top 5, but what a run it was. The end of the "Sunday Best" run is only the beginning.
Harris said he appreciates the love and support shown to him from the community. He also said there is more to come.
