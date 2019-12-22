Just three weeks shy of her 80th birthday, Charlotte County resident Mary Hayes was honored by the Adult Education program based at Southside Virginia Community College. Mrs. Hayes has been a dedicated student in the program’s class and was awarded the “Lifelong Learner’s Award” for her commitment to continuous self-improvement and education.
Mora daSilva, Lead Teacher, presented the award and praised her saying, “Mary is an example to all of our students as well as the teachers. We should all strive to continue learning throughout our lives.”
Current and former classmates joined in the celebration. Fellow student, Geneva Garland, said, “Mary is always encouraging to everyone in the class. You can count on her to keep you going when class is hard. She never gives up!”
Adult Education classes are free and start on January 13, 2020, for the spring semester. Classes help adults improve their math, reading, and writing skills, as well as offering classes in government, economics, and science for everyday life, and helping prepare students for the GED. Morning, afternoon, and evening classes available. Contact Lois Hicks at (434) 436-2048 for more information.
