LAWRENCEVILLE – By a unanimous vote, the Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee voted to cancel the festival planned for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
The volunteers prolonged making the decision to cancel the festival hoping the restrictions related to COVID-19 would weaken but that has not happened. In fact some predict the restrictions will be strengthened in response to the increase in cases detected.
A meeting was held electronically on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and those participating were: Dr. John Sykes – Chairman, Wendy Wright, Cheryl Johnson, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Dixie Walker, Lois Daniel, Michael Grimm, and Wendy Grimm. Julian Moore with the Brunswick Stewmasters Association was unable to attend the meeting but voted to cancel the meeting. Earl Blick with Virginia Wheels was also unable to attend the meeting but said he favored canceling the festival this year.
Before the vote, Dr. Seward said the committee has done its due diligence in waiting to see if the restrictions related to the pandemic would lessen but they have not. He called attention to the Governor’s announcement that cases for people 20-29 were increasing.
“I have served on the festival committee for five years and really enjoyed being part of the planning. The festival was such a success last year and plans were in place to make improvements at the airport that I think would have been an asset. I see no other choice but to cancel this year,” Dr. Seward said.
Dr. Sykes said crowds up to 250 are allowed but said it would be difficult to enforce wearing a mask or social distancing.
“We can’t ask law enforcement to take on that responsibility. I see no other choice this year but to cancel the festival,” Dr. Sykes said.
Planning for the festival usually begins in March and the festival is held the second Saturday of October. This past year it was held at the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport and the turnout was excellent. The location was changed from Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta because of construction of the new facility. The committee did not meet in April or May because of the pandemic.
Dr. Sykes thanked the volunteers for their hard work to make the festival a success.
“Thank you for your service. I will see you in March as we begin planning for next year’s festival. Stay safe,” Dr. Sykes said.
Notice of the cancellation of the festival will be placed on social media.
For more information about the festival call the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce at (434) 848-3154 or visit www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
