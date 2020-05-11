Good Earth Peanut Company falls in line with social distancing to keep customers and workers safe.
Lindsey Vincent, the president of Good Earth Peanut Company, said the business follows Governor Ralph Northam’s guidelines. Everyone in the store, customers and workers, wear masks and social distance. No more than six masked people can be in the store at one time. Good Earth offers curbside delivery.
“Some people are a little bit offended by it, but we’re trying to keep customers safe and trying to keep us safe too,” Vincent said.
With so much unknown about COVID-19, Vincent heeds all health care guidance and information he can to keep everyone safe. Good Earth Peanut Company does not want to further stress health care workers.
“They risk their lives every day and we don’t want to add to their stress,” Vincent said.
Good Earth Peanut Company staff work hard to keep the facility clean and social distance in the store and production facility.
Good Earth Peanut Company closes an hour earlier because of COVID-19. The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It continues to fill internet orders since store traffic decreased. The store is located at 5334 Skippers Road., Skippers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.