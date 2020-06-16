Thelma Yeatts of White Plains, celebrated birthday No. 104 on May 29.
Yeatts, who was born in 1916, said she had a nice but quiet birthday, sharing Hershey cake with her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Charles Wright, her granddaughter Janet Fitchett and caretaker, Kelsey Spence.
Yeatts lives with Charles and Louise and said she has been doing well and is thankful for her good health. She also was excited that she had eaten the first string beans of the season out of Charles’s garden.
“I feel so lucky every day that I am here,” said Yeatts smiling. “I appreciate each day.”
Yeatts was 2 years old, in 1918, when the Spanish Flu pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide and while she doesn’t remember much about that health crisis, she has been concerned about the COVID–19 and hopes everyone is staying safe. The week after her birthday, five generations gathered to celebrate her birthday milestone
