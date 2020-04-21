As COVID-19 tears through Virginia, a government testing group forms to focus state efforts.
Total COVID-19 cases as of April 20 come to 8,990. There have been 300 total deaths with 23 new deaths in the last 24 hour period. Seventy-seven outbreaks took place in long-term care facilities, and 28% of COVID-19 cases are African American.
With these numbers increasing, Virginia’s hospital systems with in-house COVID-19 testing abilities scale-up their capacity.
“It’s important to quickly identify positive cases in hospitals because doctors and nurses have to use PPE (personal protective equipment) with possible COVID-19 patients. If someone tests negative, some of that PPE can be reduced,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Between Virginia’s state lab, private labs, universities and health care systems, Virginia’s testing capacity steadily increases. The state lab can run more than 300 tests per day and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services received equipment allowing them to run more than 400 tests per day by next week.
A testing work group will make sure Virginia’s efforts pull in the same direction. Former Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Remley, and Virginia’s State Epidemiologist Lillian Peake will lead the work group. The work group will include representatives from the American Hospital Association, long-term care facilities, emergency room physicians, free clinics, private labs, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and emergency management.
The work group will expand test sites and testing criteria, testing volume and timeliness, and address factors that limit testing. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) will send teams to each state to focus on vulnerable populations. State labs will act as the Food and Drug Administration to approve tests.
Since the government coordinated efforts, they can test the correct people first, including people with certain health conditions. Testing will move the U.S. and Virginia forward.
Starting April 20, the VDH will share COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and fatalities daily by locality. The data will include age and race.
The CDC and White House said phase one of easing restrictions on the stay-at-home order include states having 14 days of declining case numbers.
“I want our businesses to be able to be open again and people to get back to work, but we have to do it in a safe manner. Testing is the key to those next steps,” Northam said.
