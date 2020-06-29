The former Emporia– Greensville Habitat for Humanity has become a covenant partner with Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.
The organization will continue to build and sell affordable housing for those who cannot otherwise qualify for any housing loans. The Fuller Center works through local groups around the world raising funds, engaging volunteers, selecting families and do the work of building and renovating homes. However, at the present time, Emporia–Greensville’s focus is to build affordable homes. The Fuller Center seeks to follow the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the action of lifting families out of poverty by lifting them out of poverty housing.
Fuller Center for Housing is an ecumenical Christian organization that welcomes volunteers, and supporters of all faiths and backgrounds who share the belief that every child should have a decent place to call home. They follow the biblical mandate: “if you lend money to the poor, don’t charge interest” (Exodus 22:25). Emporia–Greensville Fuller Center for Housing sell homes to families at no profit and no interest. To minimize cost, we utilize volunteers and donated materials to build the house relying on faith, building one house at a time.
Homeowners are full partners in the building process, as they must contribute “sweat equity” and pay back the cost of the home on terms they can afford (based on income) into a “revolving fund” to help other families in need of a home. We follow the model of charity in which families pay it forward by becoming givers themselves as they assist others to receive the same hand-up into simple, decent housing.
We have been blessed to build ten homes since our organization inception and will continue to focus on homeownership.
If you want to become involved in swinging a hammer, purchasing materials, donating land, preparing a meal or travel with Global Builders, there’s a place for you in God’s plan with us. Knowing that you changed the course of one family’s life and that you contributed in giving someone a sturdy, safe place to call home will be a rewarding experience in your life, for you are helping a family help themselves.
A brief information sheet regarding our housing program can be obtained from the Restore located at 208 East Atlantic St. during normal business hours, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
However, the store will be closed on July 4.
Reopening of the store will be Wednesday, July 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Those desiring more detailed information are invited to a planned informational session on Aug 1, at 11 a.m. at the Restore prior to the open application period, Sept. 1, to Oct. 31.
Since we are a small affiliate and only complete building of a home in 18 – 24 months, applications will only be accepted biennially during even calendar years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.