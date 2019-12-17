The City of Emporia entered a $130,000 grant agreement with the Tobacco Revitalization Commission for the Norwood Site Utilities and Sitework Engineering Project in October of 2018.
The TRC grant requires matching funds for the program.
The City Council recently voted to appropriate $20,000 in FY 2019–2020 to the project. The funds were initially expected to be used in FY18-19 but were not spent.
“The appropriation technically lapsed at the close of the fiscal year,” City Manager William Johnson said to council members. “In order for the city to utilize this portion of the award and matching funds, you will need to appropriate these funds into the current operating budget.”
Under Johnson’s recommendation, the council voted without objection to moving the funds to the project in the current budget.
In other action:
— The city council voted to utilize $3,900 of the program income received by the city from the West Atlantic Street Neighborhood Project to complete rehabilitation work on four properties.
The revenue was added to the current budget.
The Department of Environmental Quality awarded a $4,883 grant to Emporia for the Litter Prevention and Recycling Program.
The council voted to appropriate the funds to the current operating budget.
The Emporia City Council is off this week. The governing body is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m, Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the municipal building at 201 South Main Street.
