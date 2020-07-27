When COVID-19 shut down a large portion of the Emporia-Greensville community in March, it removed defense barriers for children suffering from neglect and abuse.
Local child protection agencies need the public’s assistance in protecting at-risk children. They need the public to report suspicion of child neglect or child abuse.
“Due to the global pandemic, children have reduced access to school, recreational, community, and faith-based activities where they may be engaging with adults that might be attuned to recognizing signs of abuse,” Child Advocacy Center Director Katie Turner said.
Those activities are support systems on which many at-risk parents rely. With so many of the support systems shut down due to COVID-19, fewer child abuse and child neglect protections are in place for Emporia-Greensville’s at-risk children.
Research shows increased stress levels among parents, often a predictor of physical abuse and neglect of children.
The Child Advocacy Center provides trauma-informed counseling, victim advocacy, case management tracking, and child forensic interviews. With social distancing and other health and safety measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Child Advocacy Center has adjusted its work plan.
“We have used some of our funding to purchase laptops and tablets to provide to some of our families technology that’s needed to participate in tele-health or tele-therapy services,” Turner said.
The center is part of the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit. FVSAU works with a multidisciplinary team that includes law enforcement, Greensville County Public Schools, and others. The group typically meets monthly in person. During the pandemic, those meetings have moved to a virtual setting.
The pandemic has negatively impacted child protection agencies. Fewer resources are available, leaving fewer workers on staff to make needed home visits.
With fewer resources, Turner and the staff at the Child Advocacy Center seek assistance from the community in identifying suspected child abuse or neglect. The numbers are Virginia 24/HR Child Abuse Hotline: 800-552-7096, Emporia/Greensville DSS: 434-634-6576, Emporia Police Department: 434-634-2121, Greensville County Sheriff's Office: 434-348-4200.
