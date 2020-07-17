Earlier this morning, July 16, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two-vehicle wreck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2004 silver Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the driver struck the rear of a E350 Ford/ private ambulance (Alliance Service). The impact of the crash caused the ambulance to overturn, pushing the Mercedes Benz into the jersey wall. The two occupants in the ambulance sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedes, an African-American male, was seen by witnesses exiting the vehicle and walking away from the scene with a head wound.
The unknown male left the scene of the wreck and it is unknown how he left the scene. It was thought that maybe he had jumped over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, to which the Coast Guard, Hampton Fire & Rescue and VMRC, were called to search the area for the driver. The surrounding area of water searched. The search was suspended at approximately 8:30 a.m. with the driver not being found in the area.
The wreck is still under investigation. The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads bridge Tunnel, prior to, or after the wreck, who may have possible information. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this wreck, or seen the driver, are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or email information at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
