After nearly three months of shutdown due to COVID-19, the Greensville Emporia Transit Service (GET) returns today.
Face covering is required, and limited seating is available due to the pandemic.
GET was created to assist in connecting those in the community lacking adequate transportation to travel to destinations of employment, essential services, educational opportunities, and shopping. The transit system operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday the bus runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The one-hour route begins by the Virginia Employment Commission office in the County Government complex at the top of the hour and travels as far as Low Ground Road. The journey takes an hour to return to the starting point by the VEC.
Riders have the option of paying in cash or purchasing tokens for the $1 fare. Tokens are available at the Greensville County Government Center and the City of Emporia Municipal Building. Funding through grants, Greensville County and Emporia City government bodies and other entities brought the transit system to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.