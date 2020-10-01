Sadler Brothers Oil Company, based in Emporia, has acquired the Pilot/Flying J Travel Center located at 2400 Holland Rd. in Suffolk, Virginia. CHN, LLC, owned by Hermie and Angie Sadler, purchased the truck stop and adjacent 35 acres, which Sadler Brothers will operate.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our company,” said Hermie Sadler, co-owner of CHN, LLC and VP of development for Sadler Brothers Oil Company. “To be able to expand our company in a market like Suffolk and strengthen our relationship with Pilot at the same time is big for us.”
The new location will remain a Pilot-branded dealer location, marking the fourth partnership between Pilot and the Sadler companies. The transition will go into effect on Oct. 1.
