LAWRENCEVILLE – Sheila Doreen Allen, 60, of Caret, was charged with possession of a Schedule I, II Controlled Substance on March 14. Joseph E. Brown, 30, from Fort Worth, Texas is charged with possession of marijuana on March 22.
According to information provided by Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:50 p.m. Deputy A. D. Peter and Deputy D. C. Bowen were dispatched to the Family Dollar in Alberta regarding a woman stabbing her car. Peter noticed a vehicle partially pulled into the handicap area. A person was lying on the driver’s seat with both legs hanging out of the driver’s door. The female was thrashing around with a 4-inch steel pick with a wooden handle in the floorboard and up and under the driver’s seat. He asked her to put the tool down and she said there was a snake in the car and she was trying to kill it. She identified herself as Sheila Allen. Allen was visibly upset and talking very loudly along with making large movements with her arms. Peter inspected the driver’s side floor to see if there was a snake in the vehicle but did not see a snake.
Allen stated that a Trooper had talked to her when she was on the interstate and was trying to kill stinkbugs. The Trooper advised Allen to get some bug spray. Trooper Vaughan arrived on the scene and stated he had contact with Allen on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 near the 34-mile marker and that she stated she had stinkbugs in her car and she was trying to kill them.
Peter asked Allen if she had consumed alcohol and she stated that she did not drink. She said she only took medication for anxiety. Allen was evaluated by Mental Health and determined that she was suffering from the effects of drugs. Cocaine was found in Allen’s lab analysis and the Mental Health professional released her from the paperless Emergency Protective Order.
Allen was arrested for possession of a Schedule I, II Controlled Substance and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and placed on a $5,500 secured bond.
Evans said on March 22 Deputy A. W. Connell stopped a vehicle for reckless driving, 75 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, on Route 58 at Reedy Creek Road. Brown was the driver. While talking with Brown Connell could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. He handed Connell a plastic bottle containing marijuana and said it was all he had left.
Brown was released on a summons for possession of marijuana, reckless driving and no valid operator’s license.
