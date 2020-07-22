If you are struggling to pay the rent or mortgage on your home during the pandemic, you may have an option.
The Improvement Association is handling the Virginia and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) in Emporia-Greensville. The mission of the program is to provide support and ensure housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Rent and Mortgage relief program was established and designed to support and ensure housing stability across the Commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic,” Erica Singleton said. “Gov. Ralph Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) on June 29, 2020. The program will provide$50 million throughout Virginia in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for households facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19. RMRP will provide short-term financial assistance on behalf of households in the form of rent and mortgage payments.”
The financial assistance is a one-time payment with the opportunity for renewal based on the availability of funding and the household’s need for additional aid and continued eligibility.
Suppose you have fallen behind on your rent or mortgage payment since April 1. Those laid off experienced a reduction in work hours for reasons due to the pandemic could qualify.
“The Improvement Association will prioritize households with current gross income at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI),” Singleton said. “All households who do not meet this prioritization but are otherwise eligible (have a current gross income at or below 80% AMI) will be placed on a waiting list and shall be served at the end of this prioritization period.”
Proof of income is required. Bank statements, pay stubs, and a letter from an employer are valid sources for one to present in the application process. A valid lease or mortgage statement, or documentation proving a landlord-tenant relationship is also required.
The Improvement Association’s program coordinator will assist in compiling the documents.
Singleton said The Improvement Association will prioritize RMRP assistance for households with a pay or quit notice from their landlord and summons for unlawful detainer dated before June 8.
What are the qualifications one needs for RMPR assistance?
“Those who feel they may qualify for this assistance may visit our website at Impassoc.org and submit an application by clicking the link for The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, or call our office at 434-634-2490,” Singleton said.
Though there is no specific deadline for the assistance, Singleton said the program’s funding is expected to end Dec. 31.
