The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the process of abandoning Three Creek Drive.
CIE Manufacturing presented the request in April.
The company completed purchasing the remaining land accessed by the roadway.
“Three Creek Drive serves no other property right now,” Greensville County Planning Director Lin Pope said. “It presents a little bit of a problem for CIE having three different gates.”
Pope told the supervisors that the general public does not use the roadway. If the request to abandon falls into place through the proper channels, Three Creek Drive falls out of the state road system. Pope’s next step is to notify the Commonwealth Transportation Board of the intent to abandon. The County will publish a willingness to hold a public hearing concerning the plan to abandon. If no one steps forward with a public hearing request, The supervisors can take action on the proposal.
Pope said the earliest he can bring the issue to the supervisors is Aug. 17.
