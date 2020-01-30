If you believe Sheriff’s Office deputies will make an arrest or write a traffic citation, you are correct. That is only a small fraction of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office’s services provided to the public.
The full-time patrol deputies are the most visible to the public eye. Still, when you see a fire truck or an ambulance with flashing lights as they travel on county roads, the call that set them in motion likely came from one of the eight full-time sheriff’s office deputies.
All of the civil processing in the county is from the work of public process deputies. When a civil process deputy delivers a subpoena to a citizen to appear in court, the courtroom security is provided by a court security deputy from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Three full-time detectives investigate criminal activity in the county. Three resource officers work in the Greensville County School Division to keep students safe.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office was founded in 1781 when Greensville County was carved out of Brunswick County. James Wall was the first sheriff of the county. W.T. Jarratt, the current sheriff, is the 53rd sheriff in county history. The Sheriff’s Office ran the jail until Southside Regional Jail began servicing the area in 1996.
“Our mission is to provide quality public safety service to our community by promoting a safe environment through police and citizen interaction with an emphasis on integrity, fairness and professionalism,” Jarratt said.
Thirty-eight people work for the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Nineteen positions are funded by the State Compensation Board. The other 19 are financed by highway safety. Jarratt said Emporia-Greensville’s reputation as a speed trap is not well-deserved. He said receiving a ticket for driving 56 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone is a speed trap. Though the law is broken in that circumstance, local law enforcement is not issuing citations in that circumstance. Those receiving speeding citations are driving well above the speed limit.
Sheriff’s deputies serve Greensville County citizens and residents of Emporia. There is crossover with the Emporia Police Department and Virginia State Police. The law enforcement agencies work well together.
“We could not serve our community without each other,” Jarratt said. “It’s critical we keep and initiate a tremendous relationship, and I think we do that with all the agencies, including the surrounding agencies.”
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office received more than 34,000 calls last year. Not all calls are for suspected criminal activity. Emergency and fire department calls are included in the number. Deputies made 403 arrests last year. Domestic disturbances accounted for 42 arrests.
Jarratt said deputies dealing with people suffering from mental illness is one of the top current issues.
“We deal with it daily,” Jarratt said. “It has effects on us. If we have to do an emergency custody order or detention order with someone with mental issues, we have to get them evaluated. We have to bring them to the hospital and get them medically cleared. If we are lucky, we can do that in 12 hours.”
During those 12 hours, the community loses a deputy or police officer off the street. If the officer has to transport the person to Staunton or Newport News, more time passes with the officer off the beat.
Jarratt said he is blessed to have a great staff working for him.
“People fuss about our community,” Jarratt said. “We have a great community. We have issues as everybody else has. Some places are worse. Some places are better. It takes all of us to make this thing come together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.