Crater Community Hospice is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has selected Zach Holt as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Aug. 3.
Linda Maitland, office manager, is acting CEO and leading Crater through the interim.
Holt has worked in the hospice industry for many years and has strong leadership skills.
His experience includes both operations as well as marketing and he is well known in the Central Virginia market. He has an extensive background in working with multidisciplinary teams to provide clinical excellence, which includes a commitment to serving our nations veterans.
Holt completed his BS in Business Management and his Master’s in Business Administration from East Carolina University. He is originally from Fargo, North Dakota and lived in North Carolina for 17 years where his career in hospice began.
Holt and his wife, Amy, and sons, Wyatt and Nash, moved to Virginia in 2015 and currently reside in Moseley. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.
The Board of Directors interviewed several excellent CEO candidates. After very thoughtful and careful consideration, the Board felt Holt best represents the mission of Crater Community Hospice and is uniquely qualified to lead the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.