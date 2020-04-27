This 2020 legislative session had a positive impact on three Virginia State FFA officers and will on over 26,000 students enrolled in agricultural education across the Commonwealth.
This is because students in Agricultural Education programs, about 26,000, were not consistently and often not reaping the benefits of their own work-based learning experiences called SAE’s or Supervised Agricultural Experiences.
Teresa Lindberg, president of the Virginia Association of Agricultural Educators, contacted Delegate Roslyn Tyler to address the issue. Tyler was extremely concerned and very supportive. Tyler asked Lindberg to formulate and a bill was submitted.
Lindberg and Eric Fitzgerald a CTE director from Harrisonburg, addressed the Virginia House of Delegates Education Sub Committee chaired by Del. Lamont Bagby. The bill passed the sub committee unanimously.
Next, was the Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee chaired by Tyler. Lindberg was present to address concerns, issues, and/or to answer questions pertaining to the bill. The bill passed unanimously.
The bill then moved to the Senate Education Sub-Committee. Virginia State FFA President Makayla Craig, Virginia State FFA Vice President Ryan Gobble and Virginia State FFA Sentinel Shelby Steven had the opportunity to participate in the legislative process as they spoke on the bills behalf to the Senate Education Sub-Committee chaired by Mamie Locke. The state officers were passionate about their SAEs and their voices echoed across the state about how SAEs had a positive impact on their lives and their futures.
The bill passed the Education Sub Committee unanimously and the Senate Education Committee unanimously.
The bill was passed by the General Assembly on March 7. It was signed by Governor Ralph Northam on April 11. It will become Law on July 1.
This law ensures that every student with an Supervised Agricultural Experience’s receives credit, schools will be able to easily acknowledge the SAE, and CTE directors across the commonwealth will be able to easily and effectively document the of completion of every SAE’s.
