The Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 was approved at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 16.
Natalie Slate, Greensville County’s director of economic development, brought an ordinance to provide for Workforce services, the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, to the board for questions. Slate also asked for approval to be a part of Crater Regional Workforce efforts and it was approved.
Raymond Bryant Jr. brought up a concern with the administration of the ordinance. He did not appreciate that Greensville County did not receive an invite to the chairman being elected and that two jobs were given that the Greensville Board of Supervisors did not get all the information on.
“I have no problem with this, approving it. It’s just whatever we approve we’re going to be responsible for Greensville County to prorate a share of whatever comes out of this,” Bryant Jr. said.
Workforce works on a reimbursement with the state of Virginia. They will send the reimbursement broken down by communities the funds were spent in. If Virginia does not find the reimbursement justified, then Greensville County would be responsible for the portion of funds the county spent, only if Virginia does not reimburse it.
Michael Ferguson, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors chairman, said a letter should be sent addressing Greensville County’s desire to be a part of Crater Regional Workforce Development Board and not someone to be followed up with later on.
There have been administrative glitches in the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board and the state came in and wrote out what needed to be done to correct the glitches.
The chairman would be the representative for the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board and would be responsible for informing the Greensville County Board of Supervisors of updates and changes. Slate will also have copies of emails and information. The Greensville County’s Building Enhancement Proposal was approved at the Dec. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Upgrades
Reggie Owens, said staff found need for improvements in the Greensville County Administration Building’s security after evaluation. They also want to enhance security to the County’s office.
Staff requested approval of the building’s enhancements. Updates would include keycards to enter the building and only the main front door would be accessible to the public. County workers would still be able to use side doors
Nominations took place at the Dec. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Sidewalk Project
The Greensville County Building and Planning Department’s 301 North Sidewalk Project’s contract was approved at Dec. 16’s Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lin Pope, the director of planning for the Greensville County Building and Planning Department, asked for approval of the contract and for the Board of Supervisors to sign the contract for the construction of the 301 North Sidewalk Project.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the 301 North Sidewalk Project.
