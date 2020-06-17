As Emporia settles into the new COVID-19 normal, local restaurants make adjustments to serve customers safely.
Tara Rainey, unit director at Bojangles in Emporia, said during phase two their lobby opened for carry out and dine in at 50% capacity. About 34 people can dine in at once. Until now, the restaurant was drive-thru only. Bojangles placed social distancing floor markers down and customers must wear a mask. They sanitize and disinfect everything in their restaurant every hour. Customers do not have contact with condiments, napkins, the drink station, or anything like that.
Customers dining in must eat out of a carryout box.
Rainey fears for her employees since the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 will be higher.
“They (Bojangles) have set so many new guidelines and protocols, and we’re doing our best to follow every single one,” Rainey said.
Bojangles takes every precaution to make customer’s dining experiences safe and pleasurable.
Tiffany Barner, a waitress at Pino’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Emporia, said they serve customers through the drive-thru and deliver to surrounding hotels.
Pino’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant is small and extra enclosed, so they want to hold off opening their doors.
“Luckily we have the drive-thru that’s been keeping us going. Honestly, I wouldn’t even say that we slowed down that much. We’ve been blessed,” Barner said.
Barner thanked customers for continuing to show their support and tipping even though workers are not waitressing.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Emporia posted a statement on their website focused on changes made to the store between March 15 and 25. In March they closed their dining rooms, created a simplified menu, and transitioned to all curbside, pickup, and delivery services. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store enhanced those offerings with more conveniences and safety measures for guests and employees. They hope customers will continue to use pickup and delivery services to enjoy homestyle food in their own homes for a long time to come.
“Above all, we want you to know we value you and will continue to take care of you like family, just as you have come to expect from us,” their statement read.
