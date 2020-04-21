The Virginia War Memorial is seeking submissions for its first ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest. Saturday, May 16, 2020 is Armed Forces Day. Recognized annually on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.
The Memorial’s contest is open to all Kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students currently enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled in Virginia. Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12).
“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”
“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”
Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format. Each student is limited to submitting one entry. Complete details are posted at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/.
