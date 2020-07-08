LAWRENCEVILLE – Kimberly Dawn Glasscock, 33, of Clarksville, is charged with four counts of forgery and uttering, driving suspended and reckless driving by speed, 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said on June 26 Deputy T. D. Jones received a call about a ticket and the complainant said that the ticket was written in her name. She believed her sister, Glasscock, used her name on a traffic stop in Brunswick County. She provided a description of the two males who would have been with her sister and the type of car she was driving that day.
On June 29 Jones viewed the video footage of the stop and there was a female driver and two male passengers. The female exited her vehicle and said she needed to go to the restroom. Jones spoke with the males in the vehicle and they said that Kim was driving the vehicle. The female returned and said she lost her driver’s license. Jones asked for her social security number and she stated she couldn’t remember it because she had to change it. Jones asked for her name and date of birth. He pulled that information and printed two summonses, reckless driving and no operator’s license in possession. Jones ran her picture and the female driver looked different from the DMV picture. When Jones returned to the vehicle he explained to her that the picture looked different and if she signed the tickets and the information was not her, it was a felony charge. She stated, “No it’s me” and signed the tickets. An attempt to locate was sent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Evans said on June 30 Jones went to the magistrate and obtained warrants on Glasscock.
