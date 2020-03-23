The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society is hosting a Boston Butt fundraiser on March 27.
Tickets are $30 for the slow-cooked pork and $35 with Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. All proceeds go to the operations of the EGHS.
The EGHS does not receive city or county funding, but the community support financially and through volunteer efforts have helped the EGHS survive after its founding in 2004.
“It’s a demanding ever day job that includes weekends,” Malone said. “It takes special volunteers to do this kind of work. God always comes through for us. The people that support us are so special, so when you think about all those little faces down there depending on us, they would be dead if it wasn’t for us. It’s wonderful being able to make a difference.”
The money raised assists the volunteers in feeding the animals in the 4,000 square-foot facilities the Emporia Industrial Park. EGHS volunteers have many animals to feed daily. Other needs, such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, and making sure there is enough money to turn the lights on in the building, come from donations from the public.
It takes approximately $60,000 a year to keep the operation running. The work at the EGHS is done by volunteers.
To order a Boston Butt, call (434) 634-3413, or drop by Peggy Malone State Farm Insurance at 113 Baker St., Emporia.
