RICHMOND – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants will continue to receive emergency benefits during the month of June as part of the Virginia Department of Social Services’ ongoing efforts to provide additional food assistance to households during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on June 17.
Eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.
Households do not have to take any action, and will receive their usual June benefits on their normal issuance date.
SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.
Additional assistance is also available by contacting the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.