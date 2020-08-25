The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce is no stranger to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic have had on businesses across the country since early 2020. Nevertheless, Executive Director Nancy Rose says the Chamber is finding new ways to connect with businesses in the community, and to connect those businesses with each other.
“We have added new members during this time and have ribbon cuttings scheduled soon,” Rose said. “Once the pandemic starts to wind down, we can reintroduce member businesses to potential customers through ‘Business After Hours’ and through our email blasts promoting their products and services.
Rose said that the Chamber’s email “blasts” have been the primary line of communication with many struggling businesses. Throughout the pandemic, the Chamber has been an effective tool for businesses to communicate their closings and cutbacks. As businesses began to reopen, they have used the Chamber to communicate attendance capacities and hours of operation.
“Restaurants especially used the Chamber to disseminate their hours and menus,” Rose said. “As they have opened up their dining rooms, they once again have turned to the Chamber to reach their patrons. “
The pandemic has forced the Chamber to shift its primary focus from networking and promotion to supporting local businesses and providing means of communication. Rose said the organization’s networking events have been hit the hardest due to social distancing requirements. But the Chamber has still been able to help member businesses connect through its website directory and phone calls.
“Our website is often the first stop made by visitors or people moving to our community as well as a resource for existing businesses to connect,” Rose said. “Direct phone calls have allowed staff to either connect members directly with other members or to allow brainstorming sessions, finding a solution to whatever problem they may have.”
Rose said community morale has been very important to the Chamber since the beginning. The Chamber hosted its annual Fourth of July fireworks show last month. While there were no activities involved, Rose said it was nice to give residents, especially children, something to enjoy, if just for a moment.
“We appreciate our members who contributed,” Rose said, “the City of Emporia, and Greensville County for helping us to make that happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.