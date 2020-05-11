Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said certain Virginia regions can ease restrictions slower than others.
“Uniformity across the region is critical to a successful strategy rather than having restrictions piecemeal across towns or counties,” Northam said.
Northern Virginia health officials use the same data metrics as Southern Virginia for easing stay-at-home restrictions, including percent positivity, hospitalizations, testing and tracing capacity, hospital beds, and PPE.
Northern Virginia possesses a significant portion of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases.
May 12 is the last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to voters for the May 19 elections.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ offices will remain closed for at least another week, but online services remain open.
With hospitals at capacity, Virginia’s government will make sure hospitals do more elective surgeries.
The Commonwealth of Virginia has 25,070 cases of COVID-19. COVID-19 caused 850 deaths. One hundred sixty-seven thousand seven hundred and fifty-eight Virginians tested for COVID-19 with 9,801 tests taking place in the last reporting period.
