Greensville County anticipated more revenues than it received in the past fiscal year.
Greensville County’s Planning Director Linwood Pope, Jr., said the Greensville County Planning Department expected $195,000 through April in the last fiscal year, but they collected $137,641 from Greensville County. This coming budget year the department asked for $183,860.
“That falls in average with what we’ve been calculating over the years,” Pope, Jr., said.
Last year Greensville County expected to receive $271,000 from the City of Emporia, but it came up short. Next year it expects $222,000 from the city.
Institutional solid waste’s adopted budget last year was $89,500, but it is shy $80,000. Looking at the three year average, it came up with $96,190.
Greensville County’s Planning Department planned on an adopted budget of $215,000 for industrial based on previous years averages. Greensville County brought in $165,000.
“We’re a little bit short on that, but we still have time to pick that up,” Pope, Jr., said.
Pope, Jr., anticipates receiving $187,500 for next year’s industrial budget.
The past year’s budget for commercial solid waste caused the Greensville County Planning Commission to expect $361,000, but it currently has $321,492. It may accept trash from Petersburg, Virginia to generate revenue to balance the budget.
The Greensville County Planning Commission anticipates $1,500 from city residential solid waste next year.
State School funding
There will be a shortfall in state revenues of $653,503 for Greensville County School funding.
State funds come to $17,841,069, which is $653,000 less than reported previously. Federal funds come to $4,011,839. City and county funds remain at $10,939,552. Total funds are $33,384,481. Expenditures total $34,037,984.
Greensville County hopes to hear from Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans May 12 on how the school division intends to address the lack of revenue.
The current methodology makes Greensville County’s share $6,762,250.
Landfill budget
The budget for the Greensville County Landfill totaled $1,167,733.
Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson said it is recommended that Emporia contribute $119,368 and Greensville County contribute $181,081 to the Greensville County Fire Department.
The total budget is $342,479 on the revenue side. A total of $42,000 was added for miscellaneous equipment from last year’s budget. A grant for $42,030 from the Greensville Memorial Foundation will cover the expenditure of the equipment. The current year’s adopted budget totals $310,072. The FY21 request totals $342,479.
“We were fortunate to get grant money for that equipment. That will be purchased after the first of July,” Parson said.
Greensville County Landfill leaders want to do a 50-year plan study and a financial evaluation.
Greensville County Landfill’s financial evaluation involves an equipment fund. Linwood Pope, Jr., said a landfill is the harshest environment to run equipment in, and the life expectancy of a piece of equipment in a landfill is about 10,000 hours.
Greensville County’s landfill currently averages 150 to 160 tons a day. Two years ago it averaged 85 tons a day.
The Greensville County Landfill’s financial evaluation by the engineer determines the remaining capacity of the landfill, ensures the landfill has enough revenue, and checks if equipment needs replaced. The evaluation makes suggestions on how much tipping fees should increase to maintain the budget.
The Greensville County Landfill leaders requested $30,000 to do a 50-year plan study.
New dozer
The Greensville County Planning Commission recommended leasing a new landfill dozer for five years for the Greensville County Landfill.
The five-year lease includes maintenance on the landfill dozer, and at the end of the five years Greensville County receives a new landfill dozer through Caterpillar Inc.
“Imagine running your car down I-95 (at) 100 miles an hour for 8 hours a day. That’s what you’re doing with a piece of equipment,” Landfill Supervisor Lynn Parker said.
Working within
Greensville County’s Sanitary Landfill does not just spend money, it brings in money, too.
Repair and Maintenance Services reduced spending because Parker fixes machines.
“In 19 we spent $157,000. We’ve only spent $6,100 to date this year, and that’s a reflection of Mr. Parker right here,” Pope, Jr., said.
A total of $42,000 was budgeted for well monitoring around the landfill. The Greensville County Planning Commission has a contract with LaBella Engineering, who does welling for Greensville County.
The Southside Regional Jail clean-up crew collects about $500 a year and leachate disposal saves $300 each day specific trash gets hauled.
The Greensville County Planning Commission requested $35,000 for a line item for the landfill.
Tanks upgrade
Greensville County’s Sanitary Landfill’s leachate tanks need repairs.
One leachate tank has a large hole in it. It will be about $60,000 to refurbish the tanks. The repair would last 15 years with a tank check up at year 5.
“Basically we have to come in and remove the outer tank, crew men come in, they take the inner tank, the walls out at the bottom, put in a new retaining wall at the bottom, bolt that in, put it all back together, paint it, seal it, and be done,” Landfill Supervisor Lynn Parker said.
The repair can be done in four to five days.
Transit System
The Greensville Emporia Public Transportation FY21 budget request is $155,074, and FY20’s budget totaled $158,548.
The Greensville Emporia Public Transportation budget receives money from local, state and federal entities. State and federal money comes through the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
The local share, Greensville County’s share, in this year’s budget decreased slightly to $10,594. The City of Emporia pays $10,594 as well. Bus advertisement fees bring in about $2,500 a year.
“I think that’s a great deal, for the county to be able to provide a transportation system and not have to expend any more than $10,000,” Greensville a Parson said.
The total budget for the transit system is $155,074.
Commented
