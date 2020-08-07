During the recent Greensville Emporia Census Complete Count Committee meeting, Committee head John Holtkamp revealed Emporia and Greensville County are lagging in Census response rate.
Greensville County’s 58.7% and the City of Emporia’s 56.5% response rates are significantly below the 67.1% response percentage in Virginia.
“East of Route 301 is the culprit,” Holtkamp said. “The response rate in that area is only 50.5%. West of 301 is 62.1%.”
The first U.S. Census Count was in 1790. The process repeats every 10 years. Election districts are drawn based on population from Census figures. Nationally, electoral votes are allotted based on the number of residents in each state.
A large portion of a municipality’s federal funding is based on the Census. On the local level, a resident missed in the Census numbers costs a locality an estimated $2,000 a year, and $20,000 in 10 years.
“That’s a lot of money at stake here. So therefore, it’s Greensville County that we’re talking about here, and it’s important that we don’t miss anybody,” Holtkamp said.
COVID-19 forced significant changes in the Census schedules. The self-response rate, initially scheduled to end on July 31, has changed to Oct. 31. The process initially expected to end with the final numbers delivered to the United States president by Dec. 31. The new deadline of April 30, 2021.
Enumerator interviews, originally slated to get underway on May 13, now begin Tuesday, Aug. 11. Enumerators will interview residents of households for approximately the next two and a half months to count every person living in the community.
The Census Bureau is accepting applications for enumerators for Greensville County and the City of Emporia. A Census enumerator is a federal position that pays $15 an hour and 58 cents per mile. Enumerators work anywhere from 10 to 40 hours a week. Applicants must be at least 18 and pass a federal background check.
Shirley Gilliam, of the U.S. Census Bureau, said U.S. citizenship is a requirement for Census workers. However, under a few circumstances, non-citizen legal residents get hired for conditions of covering areas with a language barrier.
To apply for a position as an enumerator for the 2020 Census, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
