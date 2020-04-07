As a precautionary measure, a decision was made to close the Greensville County Government Building and have a professional and extensive deep cleaning done. We are taking additional precautionary measures to protect staff. Once the professional cleaning service is completed and the building is cleared, we will re-open so employees can return to work. At this time, we do not know what day the building will re-open to employees, though the building will continue to be closed to the public for the immediate future.
The public is encouraged to continue using the Water and Sewer drop box located at the front north end of the building by the old Water & Sewer Department entrance doors to make payments. Citizens may still leave voicemail messages during this time for County Staff by calling the main number, 434-348-4205. We encourage citizens to utilize email for communications with the various departments. Email addresses can be located on our website (www.greensvillecountyva.gov).
