The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning request for a bed and breakfast in Greensville County.
Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope Jr., said Candace and Edward Pitts applied for a special use permit to establish a bed and breakfast 1 mile from Spring Church Road in Skippers.
Pitts applied for a bed and breakfast special use permit in 2005 when they built the house used for the bed and breakfast.
The house has an elaborate septic system to accommodate the home.
The Greensville County Planning Commission recommended approval of the request with conditions from the Health Department and the Building Department for reinspection.
Golden Leaf Commons
The Golden Leaf Commons Facility Use Policy was deferred after being updated and presented at the March 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Greensville County Board of Supervisors Board Member William Cain wanted to defer the item because he did not think the updates fixed the problems they ran into in the past. A NAACP event was not placed correctly on the calendar.
The updates included multiple items. The first of many being people renting the Golden Leaf Commons must disclose any items they intend to bring and use in the facility. The Golden Leaf Commons can refuse any items.
Once an interested party contacts the facility manager, requested dates will be placed on the calendar after renters complete the Golden Leaf Commons Use Policy and the Facility Reservation Form. The policy requires renters to provide a reservation fee of 50% of the rent fee to secure their event date.
Payments are now only accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments will not be accepted after 4 p.m. or on state holidays.
Renting the Golden Leaf Commons on Sundays will be $650 for 8 a.m. to midnight. Section rentals now have a maximum of 8 hours Sunday through Thursday.
All renters must do a facility walk through prior to the event date and it must be scheduled with the facility manager.
Renters must do an Audio Visual walk through so they know how to use the equipment.
Renters should not tamper with equipment. If an issue arises renters should call maintenance or the facility manager.
Entrances and exits cannot be blocked because of fire codes, which was an issue in the past.
Glitter, sand and confetti is prohibited.
“That creates a huge nightmare and messes up the finish on the floor, and also creates a lot of extra cleaning for staff,” Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers said.
Drones are not allowed because they create safety issues and issues with Greensville County’s sound systems located in the ceilings. Renters should not use the work station in any manner.
Renters wanting to bring in a stage or raised platform should discuss it prior to the event with the facility manager for protection of the facility and floor.
Tents and other temporary structures must be pre-approved by the facility manager.
Fire extinguishers or fire alarm pulls should not be tampered with or blocked.
Frying and grilling must be done 25 feet behind the building and against the curbing.
“The renters are also responsible for cleaning up any outdoor (areas) they utilized, including debris from food,” Cifers said.
Any person drinking alcohol that cannot act responsibly can be asked to leave by the facility manager and/or the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.
Guests and their children should refrain from horseplay including running up and down the hallways, in and out of the bathrooms, etc. Renters and guests should look out for their children at all times. If damages occur a portion of the security deposit may be withheld.
If cleanup goes beyond the renters scheduled hours a portion of the renter’s security deposit may be withheld.
“If you rented it till 2 o’clock your event needs to end at one to have it cleaned by two. You would need to make that adjustment accordingly,” Cifers said.
The new terms will apply to new renters from the time of approval.
