Krystal Cheely has been employed at VCU Health CMH for one year.
Her dedication and work ethic are just two of the qualities that make her a wonderful asset to VCU Health CMH.
The nomination form submitted by a patient stated, “While I was in the hospital Krystal took very good care of me. She always asked how I was feeling and was always very kind and helpful while doing her job with a smile. You cannot meet a better person than Krystal.”
Cheely has two teenage children, Michael and Catherine. She enjoys spending time with her family as well as golfing, hunting, camping and swimming. When asked what words of wisdom she would give other employees, she stated, “Teamwork makes the dream work, so help others as much as you can.”
In addition to the “star” award, Cheely received a STAR Service lapel pin, letter of commendation from Administration, a $40 gift certificate, and a parking place of her choice for the month.
