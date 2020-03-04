The Greensville County Board of Supervisors received Greensville County’s Financial Report for 2019 at its meeting on Tuesday.
Matthew McLearen from Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates said the three reports in the audit included the Independent Auditors’ Report, the Internal Control Report, and the Uniform Guidance Report.
The Independent Auditors’ Report said Greensville County’s total fund balances came to $12,049,097 as of June 30, 2019. Out of the $12 million, the largest sum was unassigned, worth $11,305,719.
A total of 56% of Greensville County’s funds were reserved to pay their operating budget. Most financial policies recommended having at least 15-25% reserved.
“That’s obviously very favorable to what most financial policies would recommend,” McLearen said.
The Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balances chart showed an increase in Greensville County’s general fund of $3,578,656.
The Internal Control Report disclosed no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses in Greensville County’s reporting structure.
Uniform Guidance required Greensville County to receive a Federal Compliance Audit for FY19. Greensville County programs were selected and tested in detail, and McLearen issued an unmodified or clean opinion on the audit.
