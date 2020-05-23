LAWRENCEVILLE – Devaron Chanu Kyjuan Albright, 19, from Portsmouth is charged with felony elude, possession of marijuana and reckless driving on May 5. Three traffic stops led to possession of marijuana charges being filed.
According to information provided by Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy W. B. Thomason was working stationary radar on Interstate 85 north at the 31-mile marker and noticed a black Mercedes Benz traveling in the left lane at a high rate of speed. The speed was verified to be 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Thomason initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle did not slow down. The vehicle was making erratic lane changes and then took the 34-mile marker exit. The vehicle crossed over Sturgeon Road, left the roadway and crashed approximately 40 yards down the ramp into a guardrail.
Thomason exited his patrol car with gun drawn. The passenger ran into the woods disregarding a command to stop. The driver was cuffed and in custody.
Deputy Tyler Harding arrived as well as other units, the Virginia State Police, Alberta Fire and EMS and VDOT. Albright, the driver, was assessed and cleared by EMS. VDOT was on scene to help keep the ramp shut down. Other units were in the area looking for the second suspect.
Harding was advised of his rights and searched by Harding who found $2,214 in cash in his right front pocket. He stated the money was from an insurance claim. The money was seized. Albright said he was on his way to his grandmother’s house in Jarratt. There was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Harding searched the vehicle and found a black fanny pack draped over the center console. Inside was a small amount of weed consistent with personal use. A gun light was found in the center console but no gun was ever found.
The second suspect was located walking up the Exit 34 southbound ramp. He was detained then taken to the sheriff’s office and released.
Evans said the K-9 from Mecklenburg was called for assistance. Albright was arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged. He was given a $3,500 secured bond.
Ciara Shante Waverly, 24, from Oxford is charged with possession of marijuana on May 9.
Evans said Deputy A. W. Connell stopped a vehicle on Highway 58 at Reedy Creek Road for reckless driving, 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Lesley Vaughan was the driver. While talking to her Connell could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The passenger, Ciara Waverly, said she had some marijuana in the cup holder under a Bo Jangles cup. The driver was given a summons for reckless driving and window tint. Waverly was charged with possession of marijuana.
Dequan Marquette Foreman, 29, from Newport News and Shelayar Monae Fullwood, 28, also from Newport News are charged with possession of marijuana on May 11.
Evans said Deputy A. W. Connell stopped a vehicle on Highway 58 at Reedy Creek Road for speeding, 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. Foreman was the driver. Connell previously stopped Foreman on May 4 for reckless driving on Interstate 85. While writing the ticket Connell could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Foreman said Connell was probably just smelling the roaches in the ashtray in the back floorboard. Connell asked Foreman and Fullwood, the passenger, to step back to the patrol car while he searched their vehicle. Connell found a small plastic bag containing marijuana in Fullwood’s wallet and another plastic bag of marijuana in the glove compartment. Fullwood and Foreman were charged with possession of marijuana and Foreman was charged with reckless driving.
James Arness Rutherford, 55, from Alberta is charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended/revoked license first offense on May 6.
Evans said Deputy A. W. Connell was patrolling Foundry Creek Road and Brunswick Drive because of reports of Rutherford driving a green Toyota Corolla with Farm Use tags recklessly while drunk. Connell saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot at Foundry Creek Road and Brunswick Drive.
Connell pulled into the parking lot and found Rutherford to be the driver. He stepped out of the vehicle and had to hold the driver’s door to keep his balance. Connell noticed a Milwaukee’s Best beer can in the cup holder and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Connell found a small plastic bag of marijuana in his front left coat pocked. Rutherford gave a breath sample of 0.26 BAC. Other tests were given to determine sobriety.
Rutherford was transported to the South Hill Police Department. The 20 minute observation period was observed. Rutherford went before the magistrate and summons were issued for DUI, possession of marijuana and driving suspended. He was held on a $7,500 secured bond.
