On Friday the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville started offering Indoor Group Fitness Classes that are also available through Zoom. The Wellness Center, Group Fitness Studio, Gym and Walking Track reopened as well. Child Care and Child Watch will resume June 15.
Members must register at www.emporiagreensvilleymca.org to participate in Zoom Group Fitness Classes. Click on “Programs” and “Sign Up Now.” Online registration for Zoom classes will close at 5 p.m. the day prior to the class.
Several new guidelines must be followed to reopen at this time. Social distancing of 6 feet in general areas and 10 feet in fitness settings must be maintained at all times. Prior to entering, members will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
For a full list of reopening member expectations, visit http://emporiagreensvilleymca.org.
For members who temporarily deactivated their account, please contact the YMCA at ymcaofeg.org or (434) 348-9622 to reactivate your membership.
Motivational sculpting
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville members enjoyed a social distanced Cardio Sculpt class June 2 to maintain mental and physical health.
Amy Bain, group fitness instructor at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said the YMCA’s outdoor classes motivate members and keep them going.
“We want to open up the Y when we can, when it’s a safe time to do it. But it really helps if you get outside, get some sunshine on most sunny days,” Bain said.
Cardio Sculpt is a 40-minute class combining upper body, lower body, high-impact, and low-impact cardio movements.
Bain teaches on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and Brenda Robinson teaches Wednesday and Friday. Classes start at 9 a.m. and all classes are outdoors.
YMCA members must register for classes on the YMCA webpage. People can also register for classes or cancel their registration by calling the YMCA at (434) 348-9622.
