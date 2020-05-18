With testing dates in place, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam turned his focus to helping those whose housing was affected by COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing dates and locations are as follows:
May 19 in Manassas, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia
May 20 in Leesburg, Virginia, and Chesterfield County, Virginia
May 22 in Henrico County, Virginia
May 23 in Portsmouth, Virginia, and Petersburg, Virginia
May 23 and 24 in Fairfax, Virginia
May 25 in Alexandria, Virginia
Some Virginia courts started hearing cases, which means some eviction cases may move forward. Northam said Virginia housing will provide a three month mortgage deferral for those experiencing economic hardship.
Virginia housing committed $12 million in funding to more than 200 nonprofit housing organizations across all regions of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Northam asked the federal government to include additional rent relief funding in the next stimulus package. Find information and resources for renters, landowners, and people experiencing homelessness at www.stayhomevirginia.com.
Virginia Beach will open for recreational activity May 22 with restrictions. Activities include sunbathing, swimming, fishing, and surfing defined by the city’s ordinance. Parking will be capped at 50% capacity. Beach Ambassadors will monitor beaches and there will be advanced cleaning schedules for high-touch surface areas.
Northam asked Virginians to be responsible as beaches open.
“If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate Phase One restrictions, or even close the beach outright if necessary,” Northam said.
The opening applies only to Virginia Beach and First Landing State Park.
Education leaders at all levels, from K-12 schools to higher education, will form a group to lay out next steps for Virginia schools over the coming weeks.
Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia come to 31,140 with 1,014 total deaths.
