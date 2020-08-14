VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill is pleased to announce the newest members of the CMH Board of Directors.
Governed by 10 citizens of its service area and four representatives of VCU Health, the 14-member board of directors is comprised of both medical and non-medical individuals representing a wide array of businesses and professions.
These dedicated volunteers along with VCU Health and CMH Administration share a fundamental belief that local communities are in the best position to identify and meet local health care needs.
The CMH Board of Directors represent our service areas of Brunswick, Lunenburg, and Mecklenburg counties.
In general, each member serves three consecutive three-year terms; however, there is a provision for them to serve longer when necessary.
The Board sets policy, oversees the financial well being of the hospital and is responsible for long-range planning. In addition and most importantly, the Board is responsible for oversight of the quality, safety and service levels that patients receive at CMH and for approving the appointment of physicians and other licensed providers as members of the Medical Staff.
New members joining the Board during the June meeting were: Dr. Cathy Palmer, Pathologist and Laboratory Medical Director at VCU Health CMH and Don Bright, president at Meherrin River Forest Products.
The officers of the CMH Board of Directors for this year are: Chairman, Cindy H. Pecht representing Brunswick; Vice-Chairman, William E. “Billy” Wells, Jr. representing Mecklenburg; Treasurer, Jay Stafford representing Lunenburg, and Secretary, Paul Neimeyer with VCU Health.
“The Board is committed to continuing and expanding the availability of quality health care services in the region. We deeply appreciate the wonderful people who make VCU Health CMH a great hospital, and we are grateful for the strong support CMH receives from the VCU Health System in Richmond.,” said Pecht.
Other Board Members include: Clint Clary representing Brunswick; Cecil Shell representing Lunenburg; Kendele Underwood and Billy Wilkinson representing Mecklenburg; and Ron Clark, Dr. David Chelmow, . Melinda Hancock and Dr. Tom Yackel representing VCU Health. Legal Counsel is provided by Paul Neimeyer with VCU Health; Dr. Desi Rimon represents the CMH medical staff as the Chief of Staff and Kenny Pitts represents the CMH Auxiliary as the Auxiliary President.
The CMH Board of Directors volunteer their time and expertise to assure that our community, nonprofit hospital remains on a strong course for the future.
These Directors generously give of themselves, their time, experience and skills and in turn to their community to ensure that VCU Health CMH continues to enhance the health and well-being of the citizens of Southside Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
Pecht also stated, “We are in the midst of what is certainly one of the most challenging times in our hospital’s 66-year history. It is truly awe-inspiring to see the dedication and bravery shown by the medical staff, senior leadership team, and each and every employee of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital as they protect and provide care for the community during a pandemic. I am humbled to serve as Chairman of the Board of this extraordinary organization.”
