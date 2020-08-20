The Maker’s Market of South Hill serves as a starting line for local farmers and producers looking for a way to get their products out.
The Southern Virginia Food Hub offers extensive knowledge to those in a twelve county region on how to build their product into a brand. Those not looking to sell anything can still visit the market where locally sourced brands and produce are sold or try their freshly baked scones, cakes, or pies. Customers may also take advantage of the ready to eat meals made with fresh local ingredients.
The market is a 501 C3 non-profit economic development project. While they are not a for profit business, they work to promote, build, and grow for profit businesses.
The project focuses on food and farming. Say you are a farmer who loves growing cucumbers but you have no place to sell them. You could visit the hub to receive training on how to get started. You would learn what permits and certifications are needed to begin selling your product while gaining connections to the Department of Agriculture and the Southern Virginia Food Hub. Now say an individual is interested in making pickles but has no desire to grow the cucumbers needed to make them. The Maker’s Market would bring the two together to provide the pickle maker with locally sourced cucumbers while helping the farmer sell his produce. The pickle maker can now rent the Marker’s Market kitchen and use it to produce larger amounts. “To simplify, it saves the producer a lot of headache in having to prepare their home for health inspection to be able to produce from their own kitchen. The kitchen here has already been inspected and approved,” said Maker’s Market Manager, Jo Ann Farnsworth.
The hub can also be used as a place to meet inspectors, find out what permits are needed, develop a label, and gain an understanding of how to brand and sell the product. The market serves as a “lab” and a “testing” place for the product. Consumer feedback is extremely welcome within the market. The staff will gently and kindly relay any compliments or criticisms to the producer and discuss a plan for bettering the product. “You can meet all of your government requirements and still not be successful to the consumer. That’s where we kind of come in to make sure that you are trained on all of your government requirements and then we help you to get going marketing wise,” said Farnsworth.
The Farmer’s Market, opened seasonally across the street from the Maker’s Market, is a great way to start selling your product. It is a one on one selling experience and gives the producer a chance to hear feedback from the consumer directly. Farmer’s Market Manager, Wally Maczka, oversees the operation while Michael Farnsworth pulls double duty as the Assistant Manager at the Maker’s Market as well as the delivery driver for the Farmer’s Market. Michael created a route to pickup produce from farmers in a refrigerated truck in an effort to save them a trip to drop off their product in South Hill.
The Maker’s Market kitchen offers a wide variety of desserts, fresh baked breads, and ready to eat meals. Chef Jessica Davis and Sous-Chef Michael Farnsworth focus on using produce from farmers within the SVFH’s twelve county region. Longtime Baker, Janette Wright, has been with the Makers Market since the beginning and specializes in making fresh bread and a variety of scones that are constantly praised around town. Pastry Chef, Jodi Tillotson, rolls out amazing desserts like Dutch Apple pies, Chocolate-Amaretto bread pudding, and gooey cinnamon buns. Finally the operation would not be complete without the hard work of Floor Manager Lynn Minter and Grocery and Kitchen Staff Member, Lisa Mills. The Maker’s Market is currently seeking two part-time grocery and kitchen staff members to join their team. If you are interested in applying please email Jo Ann Farnsworth at jfarns.jaf@gmail.com.
The Maker’s Market is a project that is still getting on its feet and the COVID-19 pandemic did not make the process any easier. Like a lot of local businesses the doors had to be closed to the public.
“It’s been hard and I don’t think I’m even beginning to exaggerate. We have, I’m going to say we but I mean Jo Ann, she has done a herculean act in getting us back open. When we closed the first part of April because Mecklenburg County was getting more cases and at the time that scared us.” With a limited staff and growing safety concerns the Board and staff decided to shut down and take a minute to figure out how to get their feet back under them. “I honestly think we’re back better than ever and we have got a great team.”
Though the Marker’s Market is not directly linked to the Town of South Hill, staff and management acknowledge that the project would not have happened without the town’s support as well as the support of the Southside Planning Commission. “We could have gotten the grants that were needed to get this project off of the ground if we didn’t have the support of those two entities. This project will never be for profit. It can’t be because there’s so much that we have to give. It’s not our job to be profitable. It’s our job to make the farmers and producers profitable.”
