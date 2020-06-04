The Crater Planning District Commission has established a Business Continuity Loan Program to assist existing for-profit small businesses to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The goal is to provide working capital for small businesses to retain employees and support other working capital needs.
The Business Continuity Loan can range in size from $10,000 to $50,000 and the term of the loan can be up to 1-year. The interest rate is fixed at the prime interest rate which is currently 3.25%.
The small business must be located within the Crater Region: Cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg; and the Counties of Charles City, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
The Crater Commission is looking forward to doing its part to assist the region’s many small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
This loan program is in total accord with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work initiative.
For more detailed information, please visit the Crater Commission’s website- www.craterpdc.org.
